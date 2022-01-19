'It is pretty incredible' - Dame Cindy Kiro’s first months as Governor-General

After only three months in the role, our first wahine Māori Governor-General has settled into her new home at Wellington’s Government House.

“It is pretty incredible on any given day," she says. "I could get a letter from the president of one of the world's largest countries or the president of a smaller democracy or the head of mission or a monarch. It is a pretty incredible experience that's for sure.”

Kiro, her husband Richard and their two dogs, moved in after she was appointed in October 2021.

“It's pretty daunting to start with. So the house is large and ornate by New Zealand standards but it's amazing how quickly it becomes normal. We've got two little dogs and they've got the run of the house, Pebbles and Lucy. It’s incredible how quickly our little family, Richard, myself and the dogs have settled into Government House.”

Zooming with Queen Elizabeth

Kiro, of Ngāpuhi, Ngāti Hine, Ngāti Kahu, recalls her meeting with the Queen online, just days before her swearing in, was one of her most memorable experiences so far in the role.

“I had the wonderful Zoom interaction with her Majesty, the Queen, someone whom I admire and respect - 95 years young. That was a delightful exchange," Kiro says.

“It was a very early call so I had to go to bed early the night before. I was a bit worried from her end. Of course, it would have been a late-night call but she seemed very perky.”

Kiro says the new routine at Government House, and the artwork and gifts that line the hallways have taken some getting used to.

“To live in a home like this, to live in a place like this, which has so much history, is such a privilege and such a unique opportunity.”

Meeting and greeting

In her role Governor-General what she’s looking forward to the most is the chance to connect with a “wider group of people”.

“I love meeting people. I hosted the diplomatic corps reception a week or two ago, and met the heads of 45 countries. So the heads of mission and in many cases, their spouses, or other people also people from Foreign Affairs. That's an amazing experience to meet all of those people in one night. That's not something you get to do every day in your job.”

Kiro appeared on Te Ngākau Tapatahi, a show profiling Māori dames and knights. The new series from the Māori Television newsroom is running this week on Māori Television at 12pm. Find the first five episodes on Māori+ now and the full series from Sunday, January 23.