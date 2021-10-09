It's all fun and games until an All Black trains you

All Black and Chiefs champion Liam Messam says he does not want to be holding the coffin of his good mate David 'Tiger Hood' Latu and lose him to obesity.

Messam is training Tiger up for the Battle of the Trades in Kirikiriroa in December to help fight obesity.

Te Ao Toa went along to a training session prior to Waikato going into level 3 lockdown this week.

"I'd rather be out playing golf, I'll tell you that," Tiger told Messam.

"But we're not, we're out here changing our life, aren't we?" said Messam.

"Thank you for 'volun-telling' me," Latu joked. "But I know it's all for my benefit."

While there is still a lot of "hard work" to go until the charity boxing event, Messam said he is "very proud of this man."