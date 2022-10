The Black Ferns kick off their Rugby World Cup campaign right here in Aotearoa against Australia on Saturday.

Thirty thousand tickets have already been sold for the game at Eden Park. Te Ao Toa's Brook Ruscoe went to check out the team.

"It's finally here," says Black Fern Stacey Fluhler. "I'm embracing it 100 per cent. Home world cup, come down and support us."

"We're playing Aussie at home, at Eden Park. Rita Ora's playing at half-time. It's just going to be the best time ever."