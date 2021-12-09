'It's a huge honour' - Tohu Harris to lead Warriors in 2022

The Warriors' 2022 NRL season will see Ngāti Kahungunu back-rower Tohu Harris leading the New Zealand club towards what fans hope will be an NRL Premiership.

It comes after Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's departure from the role and the club earlier this year.

The two-time Simon Mannering Player of the Year becomes the third Māori captain of the side in its history behind Stacey Jones and Warrior number 1, Dean Bell.

The 182-game veteran says he never imagined becoming a captain. However, with the confidence that head coach Nathan Brown has expressed in him, he says he's excited by the challenge ahead.

In an interview with www.warriors.kiwi, Harris says the captaincy is a huge honour but is also a big responsibility, in which he acknowledges the captains of the past.

Harris sits down to share his thoughts on being named captain. Credit: Facebook/Vodafone Warriors.

“The last three captains (we’ve had) Simon [Mannering] for a lot of years, Hoffy [Ryan Hoffman] for a year and then Roger for a few years. They (stand out) for the type of people they are, how hard they work and, away from footy they’re really good guys, they’re easy to talk to and they’re genuine guys you can trust.

“I’ve taken that on board and I’m approachable but I’m also working as hard as I can to make myself a better player and trying to push players to do the same.

“I never looked at myself or imagined myself in the captaincy role. This wasn’t something I thought would ever happen. I want to make sure I do the role justice and take this club forward.

Coach Nathan Brown says, "While we have some strong leaders in our squad, Tohu brings so much to our team and to our club as the man to lead us.

“Everyone can see the standards he sets for himself and consistently achieves on the field but equally impressive is the way he handles himself away from the game.”