'It's kura in your own home' - Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora

Māori Television, in partnership with the Ministry of Education, will launch Mauri Reo, Mauri Ora this Wednesday 15 April on the Te Reo channel.

The new distance learning initiative is for children and teens in Māori-medium education that includes puna reo, kōhanga reo, kura kaupapa Māori, kura ā-iwi, wharekura, bilingual and immersion educational options.

Presenters Ani-Piki Tuari, Juneea Amohia Silbery and Te Korau Whangataua have spent the weekend working hard on deliveries for the show.

Ani-Piki will be looking after the 0-5 years age group, Juneea will have kura teina, and Te Korau will focus on the wharekura age group.

Read more: