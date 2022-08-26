'It's a lifestyle' - The return of the iconic 1980s hairstyle

It's baaack!

Men's hairstyles have evolved over the past few decades, from short, back and sides to afros, curly bobs and bowl cuts. Most of these have been left in the past but there’s one that seems to have crept its way back into fashion - the mullet.

It’s got different names now - moo-lay, mully, business at the front party at the back. Whatever it gets called, the iconic 1980s cut can be seen on any given day here in Aotearoa, worn mostly by men, both young and old.

“You either love them or you hate them,” says Hawkes Bay Barber Jabez Makawe (Ngāti Kahungunu) who has become a social media star for a unique style of mullet he has dubbed “The firesh moolay.”

“It's not like the old-school mullet. It's got a nice fade, and a nice lineup, but still filthy at the back.”

Jabez has countless videos on TikTok of mullet transformations and tutorials and says that each mullet has its own unique story.

“Some of my favourite mullets are the home jobs, the boys just sitting around and getting a mullet and it's rugged as but every mullet has a story behind it. You can ask anyone who has one. They’ll have a story as to why they have one.”

The many looks of the iconic mullet hairstyle Source / Facebook

Jabez creates 10 to 20 mullets per week at his store. Some people come from all over the motu but, if there is one thing that he has learned - Is that the mullet is not for everyone.

“This isn't just a haircut, it's a lifestyle - Some of you aren't cut out for it, some of you get it for one week, and then it's gone. Some of you get one and then tell me your missus made you cut it off. You were never meant for it bro! For you fellas still going strong. It was meant for you! You're about it.”