'It’s not just my voice, it’s a gift from my tupuna'

By Waimanea Nuri, Te Rito journalism cadet.

Whakaata Māori entertainment series 5 Minutes of Fame gives undiscovered talent from all throughout Aotearoa one shot at becoming a star.

After several weeks of competition, hundreds of contestants have been narrowed down to just eight kaiwaiata, who will participate in the semi-final round two, next week.

Ellaphon Tauariki is a competitor who hails from Ngāti Whātua and says the competition is more about connecting with whānau from across the motu.

“The beauty of being part of this show is seeing both rangatahi and old people, our veterans enjoy their time on stage. For me, it's a privilege to see and be a part of something like this.”

He says that having a whānau with musical history has been beneficial, as they continue to offer him useful criticism and support him in his goal of showcasing his abilities to sing.

“My whānau pretty much forced me to audition and, if it wasn't for them, it would have been a difficult journey.



Ellaphon Tauariki ready for more than just five minutes of fame.

Overcoming insecurities

Every one of my whānau members, friends too can sing amazingly and they continue to inspire me to be on this entertainment show”.

According to Tauariki, the hardest aspect of it all is facing and overcoming one's own insecurities, despite the fact that the programme and its audience are great and incredibly encouraging.

“When the judges criticise us, anxiety shoots up, especially when you're standing next to the fellow you're opposing.

“Every time they call our names out, it's scary but I know that those are the parts that teach us to be better singers next time.”

He says that in his perspective, showcasing everyone's talents is the most crucial aspect of 5 Minutes of Fame, as everyone not only performs for themselves but also for their whānau.

“Our voices are the stories of our tupuna, they gifted them to us for a reason, and that is why I encourage everyone to give it a go and showcase their talents.

“It's not their gifts to hold on to, it's there to share and that's what I genuinely believe.”