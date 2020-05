Three Motiti Island marine reserves have finally been confirmed after months of legal battles.

Commercial and recreational fishers opposed the reserves but iwi on the island believe they will help restore the long-term damage caused by the Rena disaster.

The decision directs the Bay of Plenty Council to implement new rules within its environmental coastal plan.

Umuhuri Matehaere from Motiti Rohe Moana Trust is relieved with the decision but says it's not over yet.