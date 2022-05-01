'I've found happiness I never had before,' champion boxer Mea Motu

Boxer Mea Motu says all Māori women can become world champs.

She won her fourth championship division belt in Aotearoa on Saturday night and now takes aim at the world title.

"Since I walked into this gym, it gave me a purpose for life, and enjoyment. I found happiness that I never had in so many years," an emotional Motu told Te Ao Toa.

"They never doubted me once. When I walked in there they saw me for who I was, didn't judge me for what I had done in the past or whatever."

"I'm just learning and growing to become a better fighter and finding who I am every time I come to another obstacle."