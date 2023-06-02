Iwi collective secures initial funding to drive ocean sustainability

A contingent of international visitors is in New Zealand, looking at the work of Ngāti Wai, a member of the Hinemoana Halo Ocean Initiative collective, an indigenous-led collective focused on the health of the oceans and climate change solutions.

Hinemoana Halo is seeking $100 million for its indigenous blue carbon initiatives.

Meanwhile, Ngāti Wai in Northland is hosting potential investors and showing them how environmental guardianship works at an iwi level.

Aperahama Edwards of Ngāti Wai says they have secured $4 so far.

"Kua tīmata te takataka iho mai o ngā huruhuru manu e rapungia ana mo te whenua nei."

We've travelled abroad and have successfully secured interest for investment.

Last year the Hinemoana Halo collective presented an indigenous-led proposal to the United Nations climate change conference in Egypt, to reduce climate change.

Ralph Charmi, from Blue Future Green, works with multiple stakeholders, including conservation groups, foundations, enterprises, financial institutions, and governments — to provide policy advice aimed at creating a new economic paradigm, based upon living as one with nature.

He says the future of the planet depends on whether humans can create benefits both economically, as well as ecologically.

"We need living nature to help us fight climate change so we're seeking the people who never lost that relationship with living nature to understand how they maintained that relationship"

"So we are here to understand how to listen better to nature, to understand what it needs in order to figure out how to solve the problem better."