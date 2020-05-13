Iwi disappointed in Government's decision to support tangihanga restrictions

New regulations laid out by Cabinet on Monday surrounding tangihanga has left Māori across the country frustrated, with only a maximum of 10 people to attend a tangi at a time.

The news comes as a disappointment after the country also learnt the regulations for hospitality businesses, particularly bars who are allowed up to 100 people in a single venue.

Deputy Director-General for Māori Health John Whaanga says the decision did not come easy.

“We are taking a very safe approach, we don’t want to go back to similar style restrictions any time soon.”

Whaanga says there are concerns for a potential second wave of Covid-19 which further raised concerns for protecting Māori.

During the lockdown, iwi across the nation took the initiative to work as a collective to support whānau, this includes the set-up of checkpoints and testing stations where Government assistance was absent.

Whaanga says the Government intends on working with Iwi and Māori groups moving forward and that they’re “certainly keen to hear what we can do better”.

The Government sought consultation on tangihanga guidelines but appears to have ignored the advice of various iwi, hapū and whānau.

The country is set to move into Alert Level 2 on Thursday 14 May.