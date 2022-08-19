Iwi gather for kawe mate at Koroneihana 2022

For nearly three years iwi from around the motu have been unable to make the journey to Tūrangawaewae to mourn those who had died with King Tuheitia during his coronation commemoration.

This morning the gates to Tūrangawaewae were once again opened to the motu, for iwi to bring pictures of their loved ones who had died during the 16th anniversary of the coronation of King Tuheitia.

Raniera Proctor, who spoke on behalf of Te Tai Rāwhiti, says this has long been an opportunity for iwi around the motu to gather and celebrate their loved ones.

"Bringing the memory of our loved ones is about celebrating them, bringing with us their spirit, our memories of them, all those lovely emotions, rightly acknowledging the dead."

It's been a long time for iwi around the motu but also the haukāinga of the Kīngitanga.

2020 was the last time iwi could gather at Tūrangawaewae. Paraone Gloyne says Māori have been unable to meet for quite a while due to Covid-19.

"It is about remembering those who have died throughout the country here with King Tuheitia and his marae Tūrangawaewae, so that he may mourn, and that we also may mourn. Another thing about this kawe mate is to re-emphasise the spirit of unity under the banner of the Kīngitanga."

Many Māori leaders have died in the last 12 months, Ngāi Tūhoe matriarch Anituatua Black being one of those. For kaumātua Tūkorehe Waaka, it is about acknowledging her and her connection to the Kīngitanga.

"The problem was that when Ani returned, she went to Morrinsville instead to teach Ngāti Hauā. That's why I made the statement Ngāti Hauā owe us."