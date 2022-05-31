Iwi input needed on water services to marae, papakāinga amid three waters reforms - wWorking group

A Three Waters working group wants iwi involvement in how drinking water and wastewater services should be supplied to marae and papakāinga.

The Rural Supplies Technical Working Group has made 30 recommendations to ensure rural communities’ water needs are recognised in the government’s water reforms.

It’s recommended the ability for ownership of some council-owned rural supplies to some users and that Taumata Arowai - the new water services regulator for Aotearoa - should provide practical ways, investment and support on how this can work within the new regulations.

“Our working group also recognises historic inequities in drinking water and wastewater services to marae and papakāinga. We want to see water services entities systematically work to address these inequities through investment and support, with advice from Māori and iwi experts,” working group chair Bryan Cadogan says.