Iwi involvement increases engagement for Māori students in Rotorua schools

Lynmore primary school principal Lorraine Taylor is the head of a community of five Rotorua schools, who has been advocating for an increased relationship between schools and iwi.

“We reached out to Ōwhata marae, and the kaumatua there, Paraone Pirika, who was really concerned about the underachievement of Māori students in schools,” Taylor says.

Since these increased efforts in collaborating with local hapū, such as Te Roro o Te Rangi, Taylor says Māori students are now achieving at the same level as non-Māori.

“Across all five of our schools, we have increased attendance.

“We have no disparity between our Māori students and non-Māori students in terms of reading, writing, and mathematics.”

Although she is from England, Taylor recognises and acknowledges the importance of iwi Māori when it comes to the mental and educational development of Māori students.

“Am I an expert in Te Ao Māori? Of course not.

“But I have a million experts in my community, who are experts in telling us what we should be doing, what we should be teaching, and how we should be teaching it.”

Taylor says there has been no opposition from any of the five Rotorua schools involved with these collaborating efforts.

“No backlash at all. We are here for the kids. Whatever we can do to make things work for kids, that’s what we should be doing.

"This is what we are paid to do, that’s our job.”