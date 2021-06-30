Iwi leader says Māori kaumātua being "forgotten" in vaccine rollout

Manurewa Marae are hugely concerned about the government's vaccine strategy because They say kuia and koroua Maori are being left hanging.

It’s a reality many communities are having to understand as the Government’s top priority are frontline workers.

Marae chair Rangi McLean says Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins “forgot about the kuia and koroua” as they are one of the most vulnerable.

Kaumatua are expected to be part of the vaccine rollout strategy next month.

"We're greatly concerned because we as Manurewa Marae are needing the supplies in order to continue rolling out our services”, McLean says.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is aware vaccine stocks are running out, with only 80,000 left in stock earlier today. He's banking on a shipment bringing 150,000 doses on Tuesday.