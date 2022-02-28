Iwi link to Auckland mall illustrated in Artwork

A large-scale film etched work on acrylic by contemporary Auckland artist Reuben Kirkwood is taking viewers on a visual journey, exploring the connection of local iwi to the waterways and portages of the area.

‘ga Tai Paringa – The Flowing Tides fills eight floor-to-ceiling panels in a wide connecting corridor in Ormiston Town Centre, one of Auckland's newest suburbs in southeast Auckland, informing viewers of ancient kōrero and local knowledge as treasured by Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki today.

Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki kaiwhakairo Reuben Kirkwood said the concept evolved from the moving tides within local waterways, and the interpretation of these waterways within the wider panoramic view of Auckland.

“The graphics used within this series have been developed using traditional carving principles to represent the personalities of the tides and mimic the way that carving captures light and shadow on haehae (carved ridges),” Kirkwood said.

Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki Trust chief executiveTama Potaka says Ngāi Tai Ki Tāmaki appreciates the opportunity to partner with Todd Property and share tribal kōrero with the present generation, including the new and growing Ormiston community.

“Reuben has done a fantastic job applying the whakairo process to deliver a work that is genuine and appealing to mana whenua and the diverse community that resides in the local area,” Potaka said.

The work was commissioned by Todd Property, which developed Ormiston Town Centre, and was blessed at a ceremony by Ngāi Tai ki Tāmaki recently.

The new artwork can be found by accessing the corridor next to Tran’s Kitchen off The Eatery, or next to The Photo Studio off the retail strip.