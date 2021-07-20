Iwi offers $20k cash bonus to bring tradies home

An iwi-owned building company is offering a $20,000 cash bonus to tradies willing to down tools overseas and be part of New Zealand’s building boom.

Ngāti Kahungunu construction company, K3 Kahungunu Property launched the $20,000 incentive on its social media accounts over the weekend.

In the advertisement (pictured below) the business pitches Aotearoa’s Covid-free status, the beautiful Kahungunu rohe and proximity to whānau as key selling points.

The iwi’s offer comes with some prerequisites. It is open only to qualified tradespeople and the putea should be spent on relocation costs, which can range from flights to quarantine and startup costs to establish a new business in Aotearoa.

"The construction industry needs skilled tradespeople – and we want to make it easier for you to return home," the ad says.

K3 Kahungunu Property was established to increase the income and standard of living for Māori. The iwi says some 1200 properties are needed across Hawke’s Bay to tackle existing shortages.

“We are offering $20,000 cash as an extra incentive to move back to New Zealand and be part of our drive to build hundreds of homes for whānau over the coming years.” the advert says.

Beyond the overseas offer, Kahungunu is also investing in apprenticeships for those already in the rohe. In October 2020 it was awarded $2 million from the Māori Trades and Training fund.