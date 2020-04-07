Iwi organisations take the lead to set up COVID-19 testing centres

Two iwi organisations have taken the lead to ensure Māori can access COVID-19 testing in a Māori environment.

It comes are COVID-19 testing has ramped up over the past week with 3,719 tests carried out yesterday but concerns have arisen around Māori being left behind.

The two organisations include Whakatane's Te Puna Ora o Mataatua which runs a drive through testing centre and will soon go mobile to other communities.

The other is Ngāpuhi's COVID-19 response team, which runs testing in the community and the number of Māori getting tested in their rohe has tripled since they set up.

Tapatahi spoke to Dr Chris Tooley from Te Puna Ora o Mataatua and Tia Ashby, the lead for the Ngāpuhi COVID-19 response team about their mahi.