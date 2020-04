- Forty-seven new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, with 14 new probable cases.

- Telecommunications provider Chorus and the Ministry of Education will get broadband into as many as 50,000 homes which are currently not connected.

- Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management, Sarah Stuart-Black, says Iwi and Māori have proven a key role in the national emergency responses during the Whakaari eruption, Christchurch Mosques attacks and earthquakes.