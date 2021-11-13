Iwi radio broadcasters team up to produce regional TV news show

Iwi radio broadcasters from across the central North Island have joined forces to produce a weekly regional news show, Aukaha, on Māori Television.

The half-hour news show, which screens Mondays at 7pm on Māori Television’s Te Reo channel, is a collaboration between Te Arawa FM, Tainui Live and Moana Radio in Tauranga.

Support is also provided by Pare Hauraki's Ngā Iwi FM, Raukawa FM in Tokoroa, Te Kuiti's Maniapoto FM and Tūwharetoa FM in Tūrangi and Taupō.

"The launch of Aukaha on Te Reo channel is a small but significant milestone that symbolises a meaningful partnership between indigenous radio and television," Aukaha producer Jason Ake said.