Iwi steps in to look after residents as heavy rain continues in Te Tai Rāwhiti

Te Aitanga a Māhaki has established an evacuation centre, including marquees, portaloos, generators, tables, food and water to ensure residents of Te Karaka are taken care of if they are forced to flee the township.

In February more than 400 residents took refuge atop a nearby hill in the middle of the night, without shelter for nearly two days during Cyclone Gabrielle.

Māhaki tiaki tangata representative Pimia Wehi says they have prepared a worst-case scenario plan for those left in the town after many self-evacuated to Gisborne on Thursday before the Waipaoa River rose above safe levels.

Gisborne District Council and Emergency Management have stood up an evacuation centre at Te Karaka Area School but, following the flooding in February that affected the entire village, Māhaki tiaki tangata aren't taking the risk of having to move in darkness.

"I guess the council and emergency management don't think it's beneficial. They say the predicted rainfall for the next 72 hours won't affect the township, they say to stay at the school and they don't validate our iwi or our mana motuhake."

Wehi says residents started to self-evacuate early on Thursday before the official call was made by Emergency Management.

Stay put

The rain eased earlier today but warnings remained throughout the day, with the heaviest period of rain for Te Tai Rāwhiti expected to begin from 6pm tonight through until Sunday.

"Te Karaka is not in the safe zone yet," Wehi says. "But whānau are encouraged to stay in town."

State Highway 2, the main road from Gisborne to Ōpōtiki, which runs through the Te Karaka area, has been closed from Te Karaka to Matawai, at the entrance to the Waioeka Gorge. State Highway 35 from Gisborne to Ruatōrea has also been closed, once again isolating communities along the East Coast.

Slashing the slash

In nearby Pūhā, just north of Te Karaka, contractors were busy removing slash from near the Pūhā bridge, the main link to the village of Whatatutu.

The continuing problem of slash, the leftover waste from forestry operations, is often blamed for the build-up of river levels and the destruction of bridges and other infrastructure.

But Te Aitanga a Māhaki spokesperson Willie Te Aho says local iwi are no longer sitting back and waiting for others to take action.

"In this context, despite government promises to deal with the 32,000 cubic metres of slash/debris, Te Aitanga a Māhaki, Ngāti Porou and Ngāi Tāmanuhiri had committed $2 million to the removal of critical slash that has built up and which farmers had moved to the river's edge."

He said that work will begin next week.