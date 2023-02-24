Iwi trust partners state to build 93 homes at Ōwhata, Rotorua

Matco director Matt Paget (left) and iwi trusts chairman Jason Rogers signed an agreement for earthworks to start on the housing development. Photo / Andrew Warner

By Kelly Makiha

An iwi lands trust historically in the forestry business has flipped its focus to housing by announcing it will build 93 new homes on Māori land at Ōwhata as a way of getting Māori out of “heartbreaking” housing conditions.

The soil was officially turned at 21 Ōwhata Rd yesterday as the iwi owners celebrated a new $12.5 million partnership with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The land is owned by Ōwhata 2B and 7 Ahuwhenua Trusts which have begun a community project called Ōwhata Kōhanga Rākau Housing Initiative.

Invited guests gather at the soil turning ceremony at iwi land off Ōwhata Rd. Photo / Andrew Warner

Trusts chairman Jason Rogers told those at the soil turning ceremony yesterday most of the land was still in forestry but it had a spare pocket of about 3ha, that could be seen behind Fresh Choice on Te Ngae Rd, which was being fast-tracked for housing.

“We are doing it for the 350 whānau who will be coming into these homes. They are worth fighting for.”

Rogers said the mix of one to four-bedroom homes would see 20 two-bedroom homes in the heart of the development for kaumātua. Whānau homes, some of which could have kuia and koroua living in downstairs parts of the homes, would surround the kaumātua housing, Rogers said.

There would be open play spaces and community gardens. The homes would be mostly owned by the trust, with a small number available to be bought. The first options would be for those linked to the land trusts, then other tangata whenua.

Rogers said he was brought up nearby at Hinemoa Point and knew the housing struggle in Rotorua.

“It causes us great pain to see the housing situation in the community and see what our whānau are living in. It’s heartbreaking, to be honest... We are doing this for the whānau to set them up... We want our whānau to come here to these new homes so they can concentrate on living as a whanau.”

An earthworks contract was signed yesterday with Tauranga-based company Matco, which was owned by Rotorua man Matt Paget. Work on the site would begin from now and it was hoped the building would get under way by the end of the year with all 93 homes completed in three years.

Ministry of Housing and Urban Development lead commercial adviser Stacey Beer spoke at the ceremony and said the mixed-tenure model was innovative and something other communities should aspire to.

While the development was being built on iwi-owned whenua, the ministry had contributed significant financial support.

Initially, the He Taupae fund was utilised for initial site investigations such as master planning and geotechnical investigations. Now the Government’s Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga would provide funding through its Māori infrastructure fund.

Ministry Māori housing deputy chief executive Kararaina Calcott-Cribb said $12.5 million would be given for infrastructure costs.

“This an important housing project for Rotorua to increase housing supply where it is most needed. We are proud that we are able to support this development and of how it will benefit whānau and the Rotorua community.”

She said the ministry’s Whai Kāinga Whai Oranga funding of the project was a commitment to speed up the delivery of Māori-led housing.

“We know that the need for housing in Rotorua is an urgent issue because new housing has not kept up with the population. This development is another example of how we are helping communities by building more houses where the needs are greatest,” she said.

Those wanting to express interest in these homes can register at www.owhatahousing.co.nz.

Meanwhile, another significant housing development was being planned on Ōwhata Rd, about 1km away.

Kāinga Ora bought a 3ha site of vacant farmland a year ago for $2.35 million and at the time said it intended to build between 50 and 60 homes.

A Kāinga Ora spokeswoman said yesterday it was continuing to explore a range of options for housing on the land as well as progressing with other housing opportunities in the area.

-NZME