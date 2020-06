After voting in favour of installing two new replicas of Captain Cook's ship, Endeavour, in the city without consulting local iwi, Gisborne Council has done a flip-flop with Gisborne mayor Rehette Stoltz saying iwi will now be allowed to have their say.

The issue has been a hot topic of discussion on the local iwi radio station, Tūranga FM.

Their reporter Rāhia Timutimu explains.