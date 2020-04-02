Jacinda Ardern announces sick leave scheme for essential workers

The Prime Minister announced a sick leave scheme for essential workers today.

All essential service workers will be able to take necessary sick leave and the government will subsidise that.

The subsidy will work in the same way as the current subsidies. The employer is required to pay as much as they can, up to 80%, and the government will top up.

If the employer cannot make 80%, then they pay what they can, and the government will pass on the top up.

The maximum subsidy per full time worker is $550 a week. Part time workers can get a maximum of $350 a week.

Foreign nationals can now travel around the by air or land if they have a flight home booked. Foreign countries can now charter flights to get their people home if they can comply with health requirements.

The PM also announced a WhatsApp Group so that people can keep informed of the latest COVID-19 developments.

The group can be accessed at covid19.govt.nz/whatsapp.