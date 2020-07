The much anticipated debate between Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Opposition leader Judith Collins was humorous, to say the least.

Ardern compared the delay on light rail, to Judith Collins' rise to National Party leadership.

"She would well know sometimes it takes a little longer to get what you want."

Te Ao Maori News political reporter Rukuwai Tipene-Allan called it a tough day at the office for the National Party.