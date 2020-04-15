Jacinda Ardern gives herself a 20 percent paycut for next six months

By Bronson Perich

Prime Minister Jacinda announced a 20% pay cut for herself, government ministers and public service chief executives for the next 6 months.

"We feel acutely the struggle that many New Zealanders are facing," the PM says.

While the PM admitted that it won't do much to help the Government balance sheet, she said, "It's about leadership."

As of February this year, the PM's annual salary is at $471,049, before her superannuation subsidy of $32,792 is added.

The Deputy PM receives $334,734 before his superannuation subsidy of $32,792 is added.

It has not been confirmed if the Opposition will take pay cuts as well.

