Jacinda Ardern: NZ Coronavirus patient in an "improving condition”

In a press conference today, the PM announced that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) patient who returned from Iran is improving. She also announced that the current travel restrictions in China and Iran, and the Diamond Princess Passenger ship have been extended for another 7 days.

“I also want to let you know the patient with COVID-19 is in a stable and improving condition.”

Jacinda Ardern. Source/File.

The Government, the PM says, will continue to evaluate travel restrictions every 7 days. Incoming travelers from Northern Italy and South Korea will be required to register with Healthline and self-isolate for 14 days.

Health Minister Dr David Clark issued a statement saying:

“China remains the largest single source of COVID-19 cases and while information out of Iran is variable, there is clearly ongoing community transmission there.

“It makes sense to use temporary travel restrictions to limit the potential spread of the disease from both countries.

Both the PM and Dr Clark commented that self-isolation is an effective measure against the spread of Coronavirus.

“We know self-isolation works. It is a longstanding and successful approach to managing infectious diseases – and has proved its worth again in recent weeks,” Dr Clark says.

