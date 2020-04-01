Jacinda Ardern: Price Watch email receives 990 complaints

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reported that Price Watch has received 990 emails about price-gouging. Ardern acknowledged that some were duplicates and others were unrelated to pricing at all.

Cauliflower remained a subject of complaint, Ardern also said, “Prices of hand sanitiser, bread, meat, facemasks and garlic also featured in complaints."

The notorious $13 cauliflower. Source/Facebook.

Ardern acknowledged that supply chain issues could be a potential cause for price rises. However, she reiterated the government's commitment to investigating price-gouging.

“Shop as normal and be kind to the supermarket workers,” Ardern urges.

Ardern also stated that funding to support whānau so that they can live away from abusive people, saying that Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni will brief the nation further on these initiatives in due course.