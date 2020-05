"We need to work alongside Māori, when it comes to helping tāngata whenua get a roof over their head, in these difficult times."

Those were the sentiments of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today when asked about the need to house the homeless.

In years past, marae like Te Puea Memorial Marae and Manurewa Marae, both in South Auckland, have been champions for housing homeless and supporting those in need.

The Prime Minister today acknowledged the import role those marae play.