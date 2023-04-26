Jacinda Ardern to take up fellowships at Harvard University

Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

Former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been appointed two fellowships at Harvard University.

Ardern has been appointed to the 2023 Angelopoulos Global Public Leaders Fellow at the school of government and as the Hauser Leader in the Center for Public Leadership.

They provide for high-profile leaders transitioning from public service roles to spend time in residence at Harvard Kennedy School, and to engage with students and faculty on building skills in principled leadership, the US university said.

The former prime minister is also is being appointed to a fellowship at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society, based at the law school, where she will study ways to improve content standards and platform accountability for extremist content online, and examine artificial intelligence governance and algorithmic harms.

Ardern said she was incredibly humbled to join the university as a fellow with an opportunity to share her experience with others, learn and reflect as a leader.

"As leaders, there's often very little time for reflection, but reflection is critical if we are to properly support the next generation of leaders," she said in a statement."

She will take up the roles later this year.

Ardern was recognised by the university with an activist award in 2020, and delivered Harvard's 2022 commencement address.

Last month it was revealed the former prime minister was taking on two new roles - a voluntary position as Special Envoy for the Christchurch Call and trustee of Prince William's Earthshot Prize.

Ardern had launched the Christchurch Call in 2019, in partnership with French President Emmanuel Macron, attracting governments and tech companies to sign up for the non-binding commitment to quash terrorist and extremist content online following the 15 March mosque attacks..

In New York last year, co-hosting a summit with Macron, Ardern announced an initiative to research social media algorithms, which critics argue can radicalise people by pushing them into shadowy corners of the internet.

Ardern resigned in January saying she no longer had "enough in the tank" to lead the country.

-RNZ