Jacinda Ardern: "Zero tolerance" for travelers who refuse to self-isolate

The PM announced today, that travelers who refuse to self-isolate could be detained and deported.

"There will be zero tolerance for those who do not follow the rules of self-isolation," the PM said.

This afternoon she announced a range of measures to protect our nation from the spread of Coronavirus.

All gatherings of over 500 people are to be cancelled. She also says schools remain open for now.

Furthermore, she announced that tomorrow, Finance Minister Grant Robertson will announce the governments economic plans to support workers and businesses.



Jacinda Ardern said also, that the economic effects of Coronavirus could be worse than the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.