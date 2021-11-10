Jacinda Ardern's return to locked-down city

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's prodigal return to Auckland has been met with swift rebuke by opposition leaders.

Still fresh are the memories of hijacked press conferences in Northland, to cancelled appearances in Whanganui, so the return of Jacinda to one of the most locked-down cities in the world, her home city, was a highly organised affair.

ACT leader David Seymour didn't mince his words when attacking the planned visit, "We thought her visit would be stage-managed but we never thought it would be a stealth visit."

At a Pasifika vaccine-drive held in Māngere, it was easy to see that there is still a lot of love for Jacinda in the Pacific community, where the welcome mat was well and truly laid out. Matalaoa Barlow from Pasefika Youth United was thankful to the Prime Minister for attending.

"It shows how important and powerful the youth movement has been that she has recognised our efforts."

It was a nice change of scenery for Ardern.

'Be kind'

She says, "This is my home. So I will naturally be back and in the not-too-distant future."

The Prime Minister has had a hard time of late. Over the past few months, Ardern has been the main target of vitriol and disgust by some who believe that she is denying them their freedoms after months of lock-downs.

However, she was excited by her return to Auckland.

"I believe that we have continued to strike a balance all the way through of making sure we are looking after people's health and well-being but also making evidence-based decisions that set us in the best position possible in the long run."

Thousands of the disillusioned descended on Wellington yesterday to share their displeasure at the government's Covid response but it was clear by the number of placards, that Jacinda is public enemy No. 1.

Ardern, in her usual positive tone, says, "Regardless of your views, regardless of your position, there is a place for your voice to be heard. Please, just make it kind, be kind to others."