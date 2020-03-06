Jackson calls ACC Māori hui to improve outcomes

By Te Ao - Māori News

Accident Compensation Corporation Associate Minister Willie Jackson has today called an ACC Māori Hui to look at ways to improve its relationships with Māori providers.

This comes after ACC came under fire in recent months for the way it has treated Māori clients unable to access their rights when they have an accident.

Minister Jackson hopes the hui will help to develop positive engagement that will see better outcomes for Māori providers and communities in both the funding and prevention space.

