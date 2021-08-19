Jafas arrogant and inconsiderate – Te Tai Tokerau border control

Police checkpoints are allowing only essential travel out of Auckland but the Te TaiTokerau border control team is monitoring traffic entering the Northland region and spokesman Reuben Taipari says he's angry many people are ignoring the message to restrict travel or stay home.

Just before 12am as the lockdown began, some people sneaked out of Auckland' and fled north.

“We saw vehicles like campervans and trailers each hour, an estimated 400 to 500 on the hour. This happened late last night, after midnight and through to 1 am,” Te Tai Tokerau border control spokesperson Reuben Taipari says.

In the Prime Minister's press conference Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said there was some significant traffic in and around Auckland particularly before the start of the lockdown and not all of that relating to the people returning home.

"We have turned around a large number of vehicles people appearing to be travelling to holiday destinations. Our people have dealt with that effectively.”

Reuben Taipari and the 100 members of the Tokerau border control monitored traffic entering the north across Whangarei, Waitangi, Paihia, Mangonui, Kaeo and Whangaroa.

“We were inundated with vehicles from Auckland, Tapari says. "They came with boats and jet skis with the intention of having a holiday among us in the North. I'm pissed off! We have a duty to protect our elders and children. Those Jafas are arrogant and inconsiderate."

At this stage the border control is only monitoring traffic.

“We're too scared to make contact and communicate with drivers. We don't want to get sick, It's a dangerous virus. My team felt it was in our best interest to just observe.”

Taipari says the police checkpoints made minimal impact.

“If the army and police aren't deployed to support, we have the right to protect under the Treaty of Waitangi.”

Northland Police have confirmed they are in communication with Taipari and his team.