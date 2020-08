Ahad Nabi, whose father was the first fatality of the Christchurch massacre speaks - Photo / File

A life sentence without parole has been handed to the Australian terrorist who killed 51 people and maimed 45 more in two Christchurch mosques in February 2019.

It was the expected result and a first such severe sentence in New Zealand since the death penalty was removed in 1961.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she hopes he will now remain nameless and acknowledged the Muslim community affected.

Ahad Nabi asks the judge to ensure the Christchurch terrorists never sees the sun as a free man - Video / File