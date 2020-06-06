James Tahae Doherty awarded ONZM in Queen's Honours

James Tahae Doherty earns ONZM award - Photo / Tūhoe Tuawhenua Trust Facebook

James Tahae Doherty (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa, Ngāti Kahungunu) has been awarded ONZM (New Zealand Order of Merit) for his services to Māori and conservation.

Doherty was the previous chair of the Tūhoe Tuawhenua Trust for many years, founder and owner of Manawa Honey and has also been involved with Manaaki Whenua - Landcare Research, Bay of Plenty Regional Council and EPA Safer Homes (Environmental Protection Agency NZ).

Following his career in the former New Zealand Forest Service, he utilised his knowledge in traditional and cultural heritage to make a significant contribution to the protection of New Zealand’s natural environment.

His iwi and wider community take pride in this recent acknowledgement of Doherty who has long sought high standards and innovation in his fields.