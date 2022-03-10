Jase Te Ata merges mindfulness and meditation with te ao Māori

For Ngāti Apa, Ngāti Ruanui and Ngāti Tūwharetoa teacher Jase Te Patu, it’s never too early to start mediation as a key to wellness, especially in this time of fast-paced work lives.

He's using traditional Māori legends and concepts to help improve the lives of tamariki as young as one, through work with his M3-Mindfulness Resilience programme.

The M3-Mindfulness creator broke down what exactly the three M’s in his programme are all about on Te Ao Tapatahi today.

“We use mindfulness, which by the way is not just being zen and peaceful. That's usually the result of practising mindfulness. We use movement. But then I suppose the point of difference for our programme, as a resilience programme, is that we use Māori pūrākau. Our Māori stories have beautiful themes tamariki or rangatahi can use to be more present and in the moment and more mindful and find that sense of peace and zen but our Māori pūrākau are linked to Aotearoa.”

Though the programme has been helping tamariki and rangatahi, Te Patu realised that it needed to reach out to kaiako and whānau too.

“We're overrepresented in mental health statistics. One in four people suffer from anxiety and from depression, our mental health statistics are blown out. Māori are overrepresented in that, so I thought why not create an app that is really simple to use, bilingual.”

Te Patu enlisted the help of Māori translator Hēmi Kelly to translate some breath practices in the programme.

“It's called hā. How many of us need to slow our life down, take a breath, be still sometimes so we can be more present in this moment. Hā is all of those things; it's breath practices, it's karakia, it's meditations. It’s mindfulness practices, and it's sleep stories as well.”

Those stories even include “the beautiful dulcet tones of people like Dr Hinemoa Elder, actors like Matu Ngaropo sending you off to sleep, something for the adults, for the pakeke.”

Having worked in the entertainment industry, from dancing and singing to acting, Te Patu says the programme has been “a really beautiful intersection of all of my talents throughout my life”.

“I feel like I can bring the entertainment side because, you know, when you’re teaching kids our pūrākau, you better be entertaining to bring them into the moment,” he says. “This is an opportunity for us to share this knowledge that has helped me. It’s a hauora practice. It’s Te Whare Tapawhā: taking care of our physical, mental, spiritual and social well-being and I'm excited to be able to spread this through the app, through doing mahi in schools and with all of our trainers as well.”