Jason Momoa celebrates Fast X with Kiwi whānau Taika Waititi and Cliff Curtis

Jason Momoa, left, hanging out with Cliff Curtis, centre, and Taika Waititi. Pride of Gypsies / Instagram

By Lorna Thornber, Stuff

Hollywood star Jason Momoa has shared pictures of himself celebrating upcoming action flick Fast X with his “trouble maker” Kiwi “ohana” (Hawaiian for family), including Kiwi director Taika Waititi and actor Cliff Curtis.

The Native Hawaiian Aquaman star posted a series of shots with Waititi and Curtis to celebrate the tenth instalment of the Fast and the Furious franchise, of which there is a special fan screening in Auckland on Saturday.

Momoa described the group as “trouble makers”.

“Not me the other guys,” he clarified.

Fast X is set to be released in New Zealand cinemas on May 18. It is part one of a two-part finale, with part two – the final film in the series – due to be released in 2025.

Often known for playing the hero, Momoa, who is currently in New Zealand filming his upcoming Chief of War series, has joined the Fast ranks as villain Dante.

Momoa and Waititi have been friends for some time.

In 2019, Momoa shared photos on Instagram of himself enjoying some drinks with Waititi.

“LEGEND good times with the cuzzy bro Taika Waititi,” he wrote in the caption. “Can’t wait to make art with you. So much respect. Aloha.”

Waititi and his wife Rita Ora recently opened up about fame, Robert Pattinson and growing up around pubs in a Louis Theroux interview.

The pair spent time in New Zealand last year, where Ora performed the half-time show for the opening match of the Women’s Rugby World Cup match in Auckland.

Earlier this month, the couple lit up the Met Gala carpet, bringing romance and glamour to the highly-coveted fashion event.