Jazz Tevaga to hit 100 NRl games for Warriors & Dragons match

Ngāti Porou and Samoan Warriors player Jazz Tevaga reaches an all-important milestone in his NRL career for this week's round 11 clash with the St George Illawarra Dragons.

The 26-year-old Warriors lock, with seven tries to his name, will play his 100th NRL game on Saturday, 5pm [NZ time].

He will also repeat last week's role of being the squad's hooker, as usual selection Wayde Egan continues to recover from injury.

Last-minute changes to last week's Magic Round squad saw returning second-rower Tohu Harris move from the starting 13 to the bench, where he played 29 minutes in their 32-30 loss to the South Sydney Rabbitohs. This week sees Harris back in the starting 13.

Harris leads the club again to potentially get their fifth win this season.

The squad from last week remains the same, such as Reece Walsh in fullback, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak on the wing, and Matt Lodge and Addin Fonua-Blake in as props. As Daejarn Asi and Shaun Johnson remain the halves pairing, Chanel Harris-Tavita. having ruptured his testicle weeks ago, is named on the reserves. Center Jesse Arthars also joins the reserves as he continues to recover from injury.

The Dragons have the better track record against the New Zealand club. 23 have been wins to St George, while 10 have gone the Warriors' way. Both teams are on a two-match losing streak, with both of them wanting to break it with a much-needed victory at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium, Sydney.