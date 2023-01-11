Jeff Bezos gives Māori name to world's largest sailing yacht

Amazon founder and billionaire Jeff Bezos is taking to the waves in his new superyacht that has been given a Māori name.

Bezos' new 127 metre Oceanco Y271 ship has been named Koru, meaning "new beginnings" in te reo Māori, and is the world's largest sailing yacht.

Koru is based on Oceanco's Black Pearl ship, a model first launched in 2016, which is 106.7 metres long.

The renowned Black Pearl ship, regarded as one of the largest and most environmentally friendly yachts in the world, was outdone by yacht builder Oceanco, who added three vast decks, a bowsprit, a massive black hull, and a beautiful shape. The three vast decks will be furnished with amenities like an on-deck swimming pool, a movie theatre, multiple lounges, and business spaces.

The vessel, which was built in Alblasserdam in the western Netherlands, will undergo sea trials and then be delivered to Bezos for his use.

Bezos is currently listed in the top five wealthiest people in the world. He posted a mysterious message on Instagram that seemed to represent his 'fresh beginning' while his superyacht was being built.

Bezos has been reached for comment.