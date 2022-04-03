Jess Coate wants to motivate Māori women to be healthiest in world

An entrepreneur, a bodybuilding champion, a trainer, a motivator, Jess Coate is all that and more.

"I've been in the industry for 15 years and I think one thing people may look at me and be too scared to reach out. I am the nicest person and I will help anyone.

"It's been really cool because some of my cousins have been reaching out to me lately. I've got a massive family, all Māori, all our events are based around kai," says Coate.

"All I'd say is if it's something you want to do, you want to work on your health, take that step to just reach out and ask for help. You have one body and one life and you need to look after it," she says.

Coate wants to motivate Māori females into being the healthiest women in the world.

"I think a lot of Māori women are shy and scared to fail but at the end of the day, you're never going to succeed at everything. Failure is a great thing because you grow and you learn. You fall off the wagon, get back on the wagon, nobody is perfect.

"As long as you're moving forward in your journey, that's all that matters."