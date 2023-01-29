Jetboats race to rescue 70 Tūhoe kaumātua, adults and children on Te Urewera trip

Photo / File

Jetboats are understood to be heading to Hanamahihi in Te Urewera to bring out 70 Tūhoe kaumātua, adults and children trapped due to flooding.

Locals have organised the rescue of the group who travelled to Hanamahihi but became trapped as heavy rainfall impacted the area.

Police told Te Ao "it appears this was dealt with locally and we were not involved".

The trip is understood to have been organised by Tūhoe body, Te Uru Taumatua.

Hanamahihi is a private Māori land block in Te Urewera.