Jockey Michael Walker in intensive care after fall at Australian race meet

One of Aotearoa's top jockeys is in intensive care in Australia after a fall during a race meet yesterday left him in an induced coma.

Michael Walker (Te Arawa) was riding at Pakenham just outside of Melbourne, when his horse collapsed.

The 38-year-old was airlifted to hospital where scans have since cleared him of spinal or internal injuries but where it was also determined he had 'heavy concussion'.

Walker’s manager Liam Prior told News Corp the jockey was placed in an induced coma to stabilise him following the accident.

A representative for the Victoria Jockeys Association says Walker is in a stable condition.