Joel Henare takes out NZ woolhander of the year, for 12th time

Champion wool handler Joel Henare, of Ngāti Porou, Te Aitanga a Hauiti, and Te Whānau a Ruataupare, has recently won the Otago Shears' New Zealand wool handler of the year title, for the 12th time in 14 years.

Henare says shearing runs in the blood and credits his success in this field to his upbringing.

“My mum was a top wool handler and it was something that we were always doing when we were kids.

"We were always in the shearing sheds and it was always something I really wanted to do.”

At 29-year-old, the father of three first won this coveted title when he was only 15 and has been cutting through the competition ever since, remarkably reaching the top four for the Golden Shears final 15 years in a row.

“There’s a lot involved when it comes to wool handling competitions – the basics are that we want to find shows making the most money for the farmer and obviously that’s the one who’s preparing the wool to the standards they’re required of by the industry.”

Henare says that there is a stigma about his profession, that its just a "dead-end job."

"It's definitely not a dead-end job! There are a lot of different jobs in the industry.... for any young people at any age – give it a google… we are always looking for new people in the industry."

Henare's next venture will see him heading north for the Golden Shears at the start of March.