Thumbnail photo / Getty Images

The flying Fijian winger, Joeli Vidiri (48), “who changed the way rugby was played” was farewelled by rugby royalty on Friday.

All Blacks Sir Micheal Jones, Eric Rush and Errol Brain all paid tribute to the Fiji and All Black Sevens speedster and Blues and Counties-Manukau stalwart.

Here is Te Ao Toa with the farewell.