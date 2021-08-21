Joelle King beaten in British Open quarter-final

(L-R) Egyptian Hania El Hammamy with New Zealand's Joelle King. Photo / Supplied

Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has lost her quarter-final match at the British Squash Open in Hull, England.

The world no. 8 was beaten by fourth-seed Hania El Hammamy of Egypt in five games, 11-6, 5-11, 11-9, 4-11, 4-11 in 65 minutes.

Playing in her sixth British Open quarter-final, King was assertive with her shots early in the match but lost some momentum in the fourth game as El Hammamy stepped up a level.

The 20-year-old Egyptian and former world junior champ fired herself up in the fourth and fifth games as King appeared to fade under the constant pressure from her opponent, a media statement on the match said.

Earlier, King defeated US squash player Sabrina Sobhy for a place in the quarter-final.