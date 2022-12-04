Joelle King beaten in Hong Kong semi

Source / Squash NZ

Joelle King's impressive winning run has come to an end in the semifinals of the Hong Kong Open.

King (Ngāti Porou), who was on a run of success from winning the New Zealand Open and Singapore Open in successive weeks, was defeated by Egyptian, Nour El Shrebini, who is ranked two places higher at no. 2 in the world.

Thirty-four-year-old King lost three games to one, 8-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-7, in 48 minutes.

King started well winning the first game 11-8, but the Egyptian reasserted herself on the match to take the second 11-3, before they played out a battle which always had El Sherbini slightly ahead. The Egyptian won the final two games 11-8, 11-7.

The Kiwi will now take a break before returning to tournament action in mid-January in New York.