Joelle King beaten two sets to one in semis of World Tour Finals in Egypt

Māori squash professional Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has been beaten in the semifinals of the World Tour Finals in Egypt by world no. 2 Nouran Gohar.

King was been beaten by Gohar after staging a mid-contest comeback.

The Egyptian won the clash 11-2, 10-12, 11-6 in 45 minutes in an entertaining match, ending a run of four consecutive losses to King.

WATCH highlights of Joelle King's previous match against world No.5 Haniaa El Hammamy (Egypt). Source / PSA Squash TV (YouTube)

By making the semis, King continues her long-running position as a top-10 ranked player which has her currently at eight, but has seen her as high as no. 3 a couple of years ago.

King, 32, will play her next tournament in Chicago in July at the World Championships where she is the seventh seed.

WATCH Joelle King was interviewed in April about her form leading into this year's matches. Source: Squash PSA World Tour / Facebook