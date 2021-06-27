Joelle King beaten two sets to one in semis of World Tour Finals in Egypt

Photo / Supplied
Māori squash professional Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has been beaten in the semifinals of the World Tour Finals in Egypt by world no. 2 Nouran Gohar.
King was been beaten by Gohar after staging a mid-contest comeback.
The Egyptian won the clash 11-2, 10-12, 11-6 in 45 minutes in an entertaining match, ending a run of four consecutive losses to King.
WATCH highlights of Joelle King's previous match against world No.5 Haniaa El Hammamy (Egypt). Source / PSA Squash TV (YouTube)
By making the semis, King continues her long-running position as a top-10 ranked player which has her currently at eight, but has seen her as high as no. 3 a couple of years ago.
King, 32, will play her next tournament in Chicago in July at the World Championships where she is the seventh seed.