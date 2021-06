Joelle King against previous opponent Haniaa El Hammamy (Egypt). Credit / PSA Squash TV (YouTube)

Māori squash professional Joelle King (Ngāti Porou) has been beaten in the semifinals of the World Tour Finals in Egypt by world no. 2 Nouran Gohar.

The Egyptian won the contest 11-2, 10-12, 11-6 in 45 minutes in an entertaining match in Cairo.

King, 32, will play her next tournament in Chicago in July at the World Championships where she is the seventh seed.

WATCH highlights of Joelle King's previous match against world No.5 Haniaa El Hammamy (Egypt). Source / PSA Squash TV (YouTube)