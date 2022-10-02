Joelle King celebrates 34th birthday with win in San Francisco

Source / Squash NZ

Joelle King has won her way into the quarterfinals of the PSA squash open in San Francisco with a straight-game victory over her Hong Kong opponent.

Tournament second seed King beat Tomato Ho in the best of three set games 12-10 11-6 in 23 minutes.

King was happy to get off the court relatively quickly in what was officially her 450th PSA match.

"You can never take anyone for granted on tour these days and I had to play good squash to win in two,” said King, who just celebrated her 34th birthday.

“The best of three can be quite a leveller but against young players like Tomato you can’t relax for a second. In the first, she came out like lighting, but you just have to stay positive and keep trying to play the right squash.”

In the last eight of the tournament, King will face American fifth seed Sabrina Sobhy.

After the event in San Francisco, King plays the US Open before returning to Aotearoa to play the Nations Cup and the New Zealand Open in Tauranga in early November.